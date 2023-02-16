UAE Parents Have Access to School Bus Cameras Now

Under the 2nd phase of the ‘Your Children Are Safe’ initiative, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has installed cameras and safety devices in 2,000 private school buses. This measure aims to enhance the safety of children during their daily commute to/from school.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry to Resolve Visa Issues Across Multiple Countries

In the 1st phase, GPS devices were installed in the buses, linking them to SPEA’s control and monitoring rooms and Emirates Transport’s operations room.

Around 3,250 bus drivers and supervisors have received safety training so far. SPEA’s Government Communication Department has also equipped supervisors with tablets to monitor the buses.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi’s Single Remaining Shelter Home Shut Down

In the 3rd phase, a smart app will be developed for parents to monitor their children during the journey. Acting Director of the Government Communication Department of SPEA, Tariq Al Hammadi, announced that all private school buses in Sharjah will be registered in this tracking system.

With these measures, SPEA is taking a crucial step towards student safety, as well as providing peace of mind to parents.