Lahore Ramps Up Action Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Lahore City Traffic Police (CTP) is planning to intensify action against smoke-emitting vehicles. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Captain (Retd.) Mustansar Feroze ordered the department to take strict action against unfit vehicles.

He ordered the department to set up joint operation teams and place them at every bus stand, city entrance, and exit.

He added that the authorities have issued challan tickets to 20,215 heavy vehicles this fiscal year. Comparatively, the government fined over 72,000 commercial vehicles during FY2022.

More than 1,000 heavy smoke-emitting vehicles have been impounded, while over 2,000 tickets have been issued to vehicles emitting mild smoke.

Mustansar Feroze said that heavy smoke-emitting vehicles are among the major causes of smog. By taking precautionary measures against unfit vehicles, the authorities seek to contain the effects of smog and environmental pollution.

The city administration has also proposed converting busy public places to walkways. With this step, it aims to reduce traffic and the resultant harmful gases.

In the first phase, the city plans to ban traffic from MM Alam Road. This discussion took place in December 2022, although the administration is yet to follow up on that plan.