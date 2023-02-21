Founders 2.0 Launched to Provide Modern Co-Working Facility for Tech Start-Ups

Over the last few decades, the face of the global economy has transformed, with more start-ups rolling into the market. According to datadarbar, Pakistani startups have received more than $347 million in VC funding in 2022 alone.

It appears another player has entered the market. Founders 2.0 has launched its 1st Chapter in Karachi, adding another 144 seats to the approximate capacity of 15,000+ seats existing nationwide.

The company hosted an exclusive dinner to launch and commemorate its vision by aiding networking from the 23rd floor across the Karachi Skyline. The event was attended by one of the only unicorn founders in the country presently, Jonas Deizun – ex Co-Founder of Razor group that went on to raise over $ 1 billion and is currently working on a generative AI startup.

Aman, Partner at Sarmayacar, who was also in attendance at the event, said:

We’re thrilled to witness the benchmark Founders 2.0 is establishing for the coworking ecosystem of the country. This will certainly help start-ups remain laser focused on their high impact domains.

Founders 2.0 is a new player in the market environment that claims to radically alter the coworking paradigm of Pakistan with their first office kicking off at the Top Floors of the iconic Bahria Town Tower Karachi, Located at the commercial center of the metropolis.

Their facility offers unconventional spaces with a carefully cultivated environment of creativity, communication, and collaboration for all types of professionals, committing to facilitate and fast-track growth.

With existing market leaders like Collabs, Kickstart, and The Hive among others that have captured and dominated the coworking landscape of the country for half a decade, Founders 2.0 is attempting is propel users to inherit certain expectations whilst setting up a distinctive vision of co-working spaces amidst grasping competition.

“We’re going to raise the bar and I believe we’re equipped to achieve what we’ve envisioned.”, said Shehr Bano Hussain, co-founder of Founders 2.0.

The company hosts 144 seats of which 70% capacity has been pre-booked and sold out or is in discussion months prior to officially launching despite not having marketed extensively.

Most of the seats are predominantly occupied by Canadian and US-based tech startups including beam.so, Caary Capital and Qureos to name a few of their clients, which as per Shehr Bano Hussain, is “a clear indicator of the enormous gap as well as the kind of demand there is for quality coworking in Pakistan, be it local startups or tech companies disrupting markets overseas.”

The company also claims to employ technology to scale the shared office space industry once they succeed in achieving its first few milestones.

Founders 2.0 delivers fully furnished & serviced private offices suites, in bright self-contained spaces overlooking the Karachi Skyline, high-speed internet, bookable meeting rooms, sound-insulated calling pods, gaming spaces, reception facilities, access to an exclusive mini café on the 23rd floor of the smart building, and free flow of endless fancy Iced-Americanos and espressos among other hot beverages exclusively for its customers.