Culture Done Right – Journey with RepStack

Working from home has become a reality as people have embraced the fact that remote work can lead to career growth.

RepStack was inaugurated in 2020 with the idea of leveling the playing field for talented individuals from Pakistan and honing their skills by sending them out on a journey to become ‘Future Leaders’, working in leading Digital Marketing Agencies across the world.

But How Does it Work?

Every team member is hired and put through a series of month-long certified training where the candidates learn all the possible tools and techniques being used by leading marketing agencies.

RepStack Success Academy (RSA) makes sure that the skills and confidence of all its team members are elevated to a level where there is no gap between them and international talent.

“RepStack differs from other organizations because of its remarkable initiatives for its people’s experience and culture which is built by our exceptional talent nourished by RSA,” shares Noreen Kanwal – Sr Director HR & RSA.

Although RepStack is a completely virtual company, it has taken remarkable initiatives that have enhanced its overall culture to fit perfectly in a virtual environment.

RepStack makes its candidates its priority, showing them Compassion & Humbleness, one of its core values at RepStack.

That is why each team member is always there to help each other out. This has been possible by integrating software such as Slack for internal communication.

Introducing Support Groups on Slack has provided their team members with a platform to share their concerns where other team members can instantly help each other out.

This promotes a sense of belonging as team members are encouraged to help each other out, without having any biases.

Moreover, support groups also alleviate the feeling of being left out.

RepStack promotes different Support Groups such as Pet-RepStack, Talent-RepStack, and Interest-RepStack where team members can share their talents and topic of discussion that helps them feel connected with their peers who have similar interests.

RepStack has also integrated applications such as Karma and Karma Connect into slack. Every Thursday, a notification is sent out to the team where they are randomly connected with one of their RepBuddys.

This is a 15-minute call where you can catch up and talk about yourselves. RepStack’s CEO, Azhar Siddiqui, actively takes part in his Karma Connects, which gives the leadership a chance to talk to their rising stars.

Their team also understands that a complete virtual office setup might make you feel a little excluded. Everyone likes to have human interactions from time to time.

To solve that, RepStack plans monthly Team Meet Ups and other People Engagement activities. Despite being a remote-first company, they always make sure to plan, organize, and execute team meetups outside the virtual office.

RepStack also organizes bi-weekly ‘Virtual Coffee Breaks’ where the entire organization unwinds and takes part in different activities such as Virtual Concerts, Games, and Celebrity Q&A Sessions.

Embracing inclusion is another important value for RepStack. RepStack proudly owns the fact of being a company that has more than 50% of its workforce as women.

Therefore, females at RepStack have the perks of taking long paid maternity leaves. RepStack also provides monthly allowances to its RepWomen that can be used to order sanitary pads.

This initiative was taken by the company’s People Experience & Culture Specialist, Ayesha Gulfam, to break the taboo and empower their RepWomen.

People’s experiences and culture are built by the RepFamily, while every RepStack team member shapes and evolves it. That is why RepStack makes sure that every new RepStack team member feels empowered.