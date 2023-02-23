Systems Limited, MAJU Sign MoU for Training & Development of Students

Systems Limited and Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the training and development of students.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Naureen Anwar, SVP/Head of Special Projects – Systems Limited, Maryam Bashir, AVP People Excellence – Systems Limited , Yasir Abbas Merchant, Asst. Manager RDI & Academia Linkages – Systems Limited, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khalique ur Rehman Raazi, Associate Dean CS – MAJU, Nauman Hafeez Ansari, Director IT – MAJU, Arif Ali Jilbani, Dy. Director ORIC & QEC – MAJU, Muhammad Rashid Khan, Manager ORIC – MAJU, and Zakir Tajammul, Manager Marketing & Relationship – MAJU.

The collaboration intends to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing tech-market experience to the students throughout their degree program at MAJU.

The idea is to work on curriculum advancement through cooperative efforts of university professors and Systems experts, considering current market trends and future industry demands. This collaboration shall also provide a platform to advance projects focused on new & emerging technologies.

Naureen Anwar, SVP – Special Projects at Systems Limited, said, “This MOU between Systems Limited and Muhammad Ali Jinnah University will help in bridging the gap between industry and academia in order to strengthen Pakistan’s software innovation capacity.”

“This linkage will provide multiple opportunities for students and faculty to optimize industry-specific and market-oriented learning and development with the help of Systems’ professionals. It will help in exploring various avenues of collaboration in order to address future challenges and excel in the most innovation-intensive industry,” she added.

Dr. Khalique ur Rehman Raazi, Dean CS, Muhammad Ali Jinnah University, said, “The industry-academia gap can be bridged through collaboration and mutual understanding. This MoU between Muhammad Ali Jinnah University and Systems Limited is a step in the right direction towards creating a skilled workforce that meets the demands of the industry.”