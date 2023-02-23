Twitter Can Now Handle Account Suspension Appeals in Three Days

Microblogging social network giant Twitter announced on Wednesday that it is now handling account suspension appeals and recovery faster than before. It is now doing so within three days only.

The news comes from the company’s official Twitter Safety account which said:

Since announcing our new criteria for suspension appeals, we’ve been working on reducing the time it takes to review an appeal and make a reinstatement decision.

However, the announcement also adds that a small percentage of accounts (less than 5%) get delayed in some cases as they require an in-depth review, which takes time. This mostly happens when the account suspension is a few years old or if there are multiple accounts to look at.

ALSO READ Twitter is Still Firing Employees After Promising Not To

But they do make sure to respond to all suspension appeals, at least according to their claims. There have been cases of people not getting a response in over a month, as shown in the same comment section as Twitter’s new announcement.

My appeal hasn’t been answered for 4 weeks. — timmy (@Juicetimmy2) February 22, 2023

Last week, Twitter announced that starting from March 20th, two-factor authentication will only be available as a paid feature through SMS texts. The company specified that only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to utilize text messages as their 2FA method, according to a tweet.

ALSO READ Twitter to Charge Money for a Free Security Feature

Two-factor authentication is meant to enhance account security by requiring a second authentication method in addition to their password. Twitter provides users with the option of 2FA through text messages, authentication apps, and security keys.