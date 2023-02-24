Finance Ministry Looks to Complete Composition of CCP

The Ministry of Finance has advertised four vacant positions of member of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) to complete the composition of the commission.

Under the Competition Act, 2010, the Commission shall consist of not less than five and not more than seven members. Currently, the Commission is operating with only one member, who also serves as the chairperson. The addition of four members will ensure that the Commission is fully constituted and functioning optimally.

After advertising three vacant positions of the members of CCP in December 2022, the Ministry of Finance has announced a job opening for the position of fourth Member.

Out of the three advertised positions in December 2022, two had fallen vacant in March 2022 with the term completion of Shaista Bano and Bushra Naz Malik while the third one was an old vacant position. The fourth position fell vacant with the appointment of Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi as SECP Commissioner in December 2022.

The CCP is entrusted with the crucial responsibility to promote competition and correct anti-competitive behavior.