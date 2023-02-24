Spotify Reveals Who Is Listening What In Pakistan

Marking its 2nd anniversary in Pakistan, Spotify has revealed interesting insights about the local market, creatively highlighting a region-based breakdown of where audience interests lie.

With all provinces unanimous in their love for Atif Aslam, making him the most streamed local artist throughout, the data offers a unique perspective for music listeners across the country.

Sindh – What are Music Lovers Listening To?

With Atif Aslam being the most streamed local artist, Young Stunners, together with Hassan Raheem, Asim Azhar, and Abdul Hannan completed the top 5 local artist list.

In terms of tracks, Pasoori remained the most streamed track in Karachi and Hyderabad, while it was the fifth most streamed song in Sukkur.

According to data revealed by Spotify, once again, music transcended land borders with King’s “Tu Aake Dekh Le” being the second most streamed song in Karachi and Hyderabad.

While “Iraaday” and “Bikhra”, two stunning chart toppers from Abdul Hannan and Rovalio followed by AP Dhillon’s “Excuses” completed the top 5 list for Karachi, Hyderabad had Bikhra, followed by Excuses and Kaifi Khalil’s “Kahani Suno 2.0” in the top 5 tracks.

The Music Being Loved in Punjab

The love for Pasoori continues to be unflinching across Pakistan. It comes as no surprise then that the track is amongst the top 5 most streamed songs in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot.

Other tracks that completed the leading five list in most cities of Punjab included “Excuses” and “Insane” by AP Dhillon, “295” by Sidhu Moosewala, and “Bikhra”.

In local top tracks charts, Kaifi Khalil’s “Kahani Suno 2.0” has been a notable addition receiving love across the province. Ranked among the top 5 most streamed songs in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Sialkot.

Other tracks that have garnered immense admiration from audiences across the province include “Bikhra”, “Iraaday”, “Ghalat Fehmi” by Asim Azhar, and “Gumaan” by Young Stunners.

As for the most streamed local artists, Atif Aslam at the top was followed by Young Stunners, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Hassan Raheem, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakthunkwa – The songs of Pakistan’s Western Provinces

While Atif Aslam reigned supreme as the most streamed local artists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Abdul Hannan made his way to the second berth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Young Stunners, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and Asim Azhar completing the lineup.

As for Balochistan, the list saw Asim Azhar make an appearance at the third spot after Atif Aslam and Young Stunners. Rahet Fateh Ali Khan and Abdul Hannan were the fourth and fifth most streamed local artists in the province.

In terms of top tracks, the local sensation, Eva B has made a mark for herself with Kana Yaari in Quetta, Balochistan. Other most streamed songs in both provinces remain the same as what audiences from Punjab are listening to.

The Usurping Love for Korean Pop

A surprising insight that Spotify’s recent data revelations showcased was an unfathomable love amongst audiences for K-pop. BTS in particular, are amongst the top 5 most streamed artists in Sindh, Azad Jammu, and Kashmir as well as Balochistan.

Cities including Islamabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta all showcased immense love for the teen band. In Sukkur, three out of the top five most streamed songs are k-pop.

This trend underlines the diversity in music tastes that the music streaming service is allowing listeners to explore. At the same time, it demonstrates how audiences are changing perspectives especially when it comes to music consumption in Pakistan.

Tracks like “Yet to Come”, “Dreamers”, the official FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 soundtrack, and “Dynamite” are amongst the leading k-pop tracks in the country.