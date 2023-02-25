Supreme Court Chief Justice Appoints New Appellate Members

Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Chief Justice has appointed six new Accountant Members Technical of the Beaches of Appellate Tribunal (Inland Revenue) at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad with immediate effect.

According to a communication of the Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday, with reference to the Law Division letter, the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been pleased to concur with the following nominations as Accountant Member Technical (BS-21), in the Benches of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR):

  • Muhammad Tariq Arbab (IRS/BS-20), Accountant Member (BS-21) ATIR (HQ) Islamabad
  • Imtiaz Ali Solangi (IRS/BS-20) ATIR, Bench-I, Karachi
  • Dr. Tauqeer Ahmad Memon (IRS/BS-21) ATIR, Bench-IV, Karachi
  • Manzoor Ali Jokhio (IRS/ BS-20) ATIR, Bench-V, Karachi
  • Aijaz Ahmad Khan Yosafzai (IRS/BS-20) ATIR, Bench-VI, Karachi
  • Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq (IRS/BS-21) Bench-I, Lahore.

These nominations have been issued with the approval of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, it added.

