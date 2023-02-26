FBR Invites Textile Importers for Moot to Deliberate Tax Refund Issues

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has invited all textile exporters for a moot at FBR headquarters on March 1, 2023, to deliberate and resolve the sales tax and income tax refund-related issues.

In a tweet, the FBR said it is committed to resolving the problems of exporters to enable them to enhance the country’s exports. The Board has invited all textile exporters to resolve the refund issues to relieve the cash flow burden, FBR added.

FBR further highlighted that it has not stopped short of taking care of exporters’ liquidity problems and has issued refunds of Rs. 208 billion during the first seven months of the current financial year compared to Rs. 183 billion during the corresponding period of last year which is 14 percent more than the previous year’s issued refunds.