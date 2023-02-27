Dar Reiterates Commitment to Complete IMF Program

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the existing International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and fulfill all international obligations.

A delegation of Executive Directors (EDs) of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) called on the finance minister at the Finance Division today.

The delegation comprised Weihua Liu, ED for the People’s Republic of China, Noor Ahmed, ED for Pakistan, Takahiro Yasui, ED for Japan, Sangmin Ryu, ED for Korea, Shunsuke Sakugawa, Adviser ADB, Ron San Juan, Adviser ADB and Yong Ye, Country Director, ADB.

The minister appreciated ADB’s role and support in promoting sustainable development in Pakistan. He informed the delegation about the economic outlook of the country and the challenges being faced by the country coupled with physical and financial losses due to devastating floods last year.

Dar shared that the government has taken difficult decisions in key sectors including the energy sector to reduce budgetary and current account deficits and increase revenue generation.

The ADB delegation appreciated the reforms introduced by the government and policy decisions in important economic sectors for achieving sustainable economic development. The delegation also exchanged views on climate financing and environmental protection. The delegation extended ADB’s all-out support and cooperation to Pakistan.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance Division also participated in the meeting.