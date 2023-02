3G/4G Users in Pakistan Near 123 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 1.27 million from 121.54 million by end-December 2022 to 122.81 million by end-January 2023, according to data issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan remained the same, at 192.78 million by end-January. The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 54.43 percent by end-December to 54.91 percent by end-January.

ALSO READ PTA Allows Jazz to Test New Messaging App For its Users

The broadband pentation increased from 55.81 percent in December 2022 to 56.31 percent by end-January. The cellular teledensity decreased from 86.34 percent by end-December to 86.16 percent by end-January. Total teledensity decreased from 87.51 percent by end-December to 87.36 percent by end-January.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 4.919 million by end-December to 4.816 million by end-January, registering a decrease of 0.103 million. Jazz 4G users jumped from 41.149 million by end-December to 41.891 million by end-January.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.720 million by end-December to 2.685 million by end-January, while the number of 4G users increased from 31.353 million by end-December to 31.728 million by end-January.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.045 million to 3.005 million by end-January while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 22.560 million by end-December to 22.694 million by end-January.

ALSO READ PTA Allows Jazz to Test New Messaging App For its Users

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.878 million by end-January compared to 2.917 million by end-December. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 11.432 million by end-December to 11.660 million by end-January, registering a 0.228 million increase during the period under review.