FBR Chairman Concerned Over Lack of Action Against Penalized Officials

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmed has expressed serious concern over the instances where heads of field formations failed to impose penalties on 32 accused Customs officials under the Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

In this regard, the FBR issued instructions to all Chief Collectors/ Director General of the Customs Department, Collectors/ Directors of the Customs Department on Tuesday.

The FBR chairman has taken serious notice of the instances where the Competent Authority imposed penalties under Efficiency & Discipline Rules but field formations did not implement/give effect to the penalties. This vitiated the very spirit of the entire E&D proceedings and wasted the man-hours spent on it, according to a statement issued by the FBR.

In view of the above, a list of officers upon whom penalties were imposed pertaining to various field formations has been communicated with the request that documentary evidence (e.g. field formations’ notifications of reduction in pay and allowances, stoppage of IJP allowance and pay slips after the change, etc., as the case may be) may be furnished to the Board for the perusal of chairman by March 6, 2023. The exercise would ascertain that the penalties given to the accused were enforced timely and properly.

It is the responsibility of the head of a formation to ensure that the penalties are given effect in letter and spirit without any delay, the statement added.