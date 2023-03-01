Federal Government Increases Benazir Income Support Stipend by Rs. 2000

The federal government is increasing the quarterly financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 9,000, in response to rising dissent over its alleged inability to address the economic struggles experienced by the common man.

This news was announced shortly after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to increase the BISP budget by 25 percent.

During a meeting with BISP Chairperson Shazia Marri and Dr. Luay Shabaneh, the Spokesperson of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Pakistan, Marri revealed that BISP is now providing quarterly payments of Rs. 7,000 to eligible beneficiaries, which equated to Rs. 14,000 biannually and Rs. 28,000 annually.

Marri maintained that this quarterly payout will be increased to Rs 9,000, implying an increase in biannual payouts to Rs. 18,000 and a yearly stipend of Rs. 36,000.

She also indicated that BISP is now providing financial support to about nine million beneficiaries.

Marri noted that this move will help protect disadvantaged families from inflation. Moreover, the Benazir Development Program assists needy pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

Marri further mentioned that the program gives quality food sachets to children as young as two years old and that Benazir educational scholarships are provided to 70 million deserving students.