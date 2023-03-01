Sindh to Allot Houses to Government Employees From Grade 1 to 22

In a significant move by the Sindh government, 139 acres of land have been allocated to provide much-needed relief to employees of Grade 1 to 22 who have been facing a severe accommodation crisis.

The approval of the Sindh Cabinet has paved the way for the allotment of land to the Sindh Civil Servants Housing Foundation in Deh Joreji, located in the Malir District.

ALSO READ Sindh to Hire 2,200 Men and Women for a Special Security Force Soon

With the allotment of land, the Sindh government has taken a step forward in resolving the problems faced by its employees due to the lack of accommodation.

The land was allotted at a 50% discounted rate from the market value, in line with the 2005 act passed by the Sindh Assembly. The act was enacted during the tenure of former Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Raheem.

ALSO READ Govt Announces Load-Shedding Schedule for Ramadan and Summer

The news of the land allotment has been met with jubilation and appreciation from government employees. They believe that this decision will have a positive impact on the morale of employees.

The government officials have expressed their gratitude to the Sindh government for taking this step toward improving the lives of its employees.