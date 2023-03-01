Sindh to Hire 2,200 Men and Women for a Special Security Force Soon

The Sindh government is planning to recruit a security force of 2,200 individuals to protect the worship places of religious minorities in the province.

The force will consist of 1,800 men and 400 women.

In addition, the government has commenced a project to install closed-circuit television cameras at the worship places of religious minorities, which will soon be completed.

The government has also provided financial assistance to 32,480 deserving members of minorities on their festive occasions and launched 380 development schemes in the past year and a half to upgrade the worship places and other sacred sites of the minorities.

The Sindh Minorities Affairs Department is actively working to ensure the welfare of people belonging to different minority religions in the province.

The provincial assembly has passed a separate law for solemnizing Hindu marriages in Sindh.

According to the Minister for Minorities Affairs, Giyan Chand Essrani, members of religious minorities in Pakistan are fully secure and live their lives with complete independence.

He stated that India’s propaganda about the persecution of minorities in Pakistan is baseless.

The minorities in Pakistan have excelled in various fields such as health, education, industries, and other walks of life.

The Muslim majority population in the country is committed to resolving the issues of their fellow citizens from the minorities.