PM Orders Inquiry into Sale of Infectious Waste Material at PIMS

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken action in response to the sale of biohazardous waste material from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). He has ordered the Ministry of Health to investigate the incident within 48 hours.

ALSO READ Govt to Borrow Via Instruments Other Than Sukuks, NPCs As Money Problems Persist

Inquiries have shown that a vendor engaged by the PIMS management to incinerate medical waste on the hospital premises sold contagious items such as abandoned syringes and blood bags in cooperation with hospital staff.

While the material can be recycled to make toys, shoes, and other items, there is a high risk that consumers will reuse old needles and glucose bags, leading to the transmission of HIV/AIDS, cancer, and hepatitis.

In regard to the findings, PIMS Executive Director Dr. Naeem Malik formed a three-member fact-finding team chaired by Dr. S.H. Waqar, Professor of General Surgery.

PIMS administration has contacted the Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) to file an FIR regarding this incident.

ALSO READ Warning: Read This Before Buying a Smart Speaker

To avoid reprocessing infectious trash, the PIMS management has engaged a business to collect hospital waste and incinerate it on the grounds. The garbage, however, was discovered to be sold at a local warehouse in G-11.

Incinerators are used to dispose of hospital waste all over the world, and they should ideally feature primary and secondary compartments to treat the smoke created during the process.