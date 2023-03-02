Vivo V27e Brings 120Hz AMOLED Screen and 64MP Camera for $289

Vivo has just unveiled its latest V27 series of high-end phones for under $500, but the series also includes a budget offering called the V27e. It ticks all the right boxes while keeping the price below $300

The Vivo V27e is designed for markets without 5G networks and is equipped with a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset that only supports LTE. The phone’s rear camera setup includes three vertically aligned lenses, consisting of a 64 MP primary camera with OIS, a 2 MP bokeh lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 32 MP fixed-focus lens.

In terms of design, the Vivo V27e features a flat screen and sides, setting it apart from the other two models. The 6.62″ AMOLED display supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the device comes with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. Users can expand the RAM by an additional 8 GB using the Extended RAM feature in the Settings menu.

The phone boasts the same 4,600 mAh battery with 66W fast charging as its more powerful siblings, and it runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

The Vivo V27e is now open for pre-orders around the globe in Glory Black and Lavender Purple. The starting price for the phone is $289, but it may be subject to change depending on the local market conditions.

