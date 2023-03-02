Vivo V27 and V27 Pro Launched With Flagship Processors, 50MP Selfie Cameras, 66W Fast Charging

The Vivo V27 series has been officially unveiled, featuring three smartphones – the V27, V27 Pro, and the V27e. All three models boast impressive portrait shot capabilities and top-tier cameras, but perhaps the most noteworthy aspect is that each device will be priced below $500.

The Vivo V27e will be covered in a separate article.

Design and Display

Both the V27 and V27 Pro feature a 6.78″ AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The two also share support for up to 1 billion colors thanks to their 10-bit panels as well as HDR10+.

However, the standard V27 has a flat panel while the V27 Pro features slight curves at the sides, but both have fingerprint sensors underneath the display.

Internals and Software

Although very similar, there is one major difference between these two phones – their Mediatek chipsets. The Pro version comes equipped with the Dimensity 8200 chipset, a capable 4nm platform designed for borderline premium smartphones, featuring a 3.1 GHz CPU.

Meanwhile, the vanilla variant is powered by a Dimensity 7200 chipset, also built on the 4nm process. However, the fastest CPU cores are clocked at 2.8 GHz, and the GPU remains Mali-G610.

Regarding the software, both phones run on Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13.

Camera

The main camera boasts 50 MP resolution, a custom Sony IMX766V sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and OIS. The rear camera setup also includes an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro camera, along with a ring LED flash positioned next to the top lens.

On the front, both phones have an impressive 50 MP selfie camera situated behind a punch hole, complete with autofocus.

Battery and Pricing

The USB-C port at the bottom is used to charge the 4,600 mAh battery, which supports 66W fast charging on both the vanilla and Pro models.

The standard Vivo V27 can be grabbed for $399 while the Pro model will start at $459.

The Pro is available in either Magic Blue, which changes its hue under sunlight or UV light, or Noble Black. Meanwhile, the vanilla variant comes in Emerald Green, Flowing Gold, as well as the aforementioned Noble Black color.

Specifications