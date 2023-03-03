Asim Azhar Takes Over Spotify’s Cricket Fever Playlist

Ever wondered what songs Asim Azhar enjoys while playing cricket? Well, you can find that out right now as Spotify celebrates Pakistan’s unprecedented love towards cricket with an Asim Azhar takeover of its Cricket Fever playlist that is being co-curated by the pop artist.

With Sab Sitaray Humaray, the latest anthem at the top, Asim’s beloved tracklist contains the iconic Hai Koi Hum Jaisa, Hum Hain Pakistani, Cricket Khidaye and Jazba Junoon. Along with these evergreen tracks in the list are Groove Mera, Dil Dil Pakistan, Tayyar Hain, Josh e Junoon and Khel Dil Mein Hai to complete his ideal playlist for this cricket season.

Ever since Pakistan’s biggest cricket spectacle began, streams for the Cricket Fever playlist have witnessed a staggering 611% increase. According to the data made available by Spotify, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Multan ranked as the top 5 cities with the most streams from the playlist.

Interestingly, late evenings on Tuesdays are the times when the Cricket Fever playlist is most streamed as per insights revealed by Spotify.

As for tracks, Groove Mera has been receiving the most love from audiences with a 62% increase in streams, since the nation’s most loved domestic league began, followed by Agay Dekh, and Cricket Khidaye. Next is Dil Se Jaan Laga De by Ali Zafar, the streams for which have catapulted by 200% over the past month.

Last but not the least is Hai Koi Hum Jaisa, an iconic track from Strings, completing the top 5, that has witnessed 29% increase in streams by now.

The latest cricket anthem, Sab Sitaray Hamaray sung by Faris Shafi, Shae Gill and Asim Azhar has been wooing cricket fans across Pakistan as well. On Spotify, the track has witnessed a 66% increase in streams since it launched.

Listeners have clocked 3,942 hours streaming the track globally. PSL itself has been the sixth highest search on the platform with almost 856% increase in hits during the past two weeks.

Once again, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and Rawalpindi remained the top 5 cities with respect to streams of the latest anthem. Saturday evenings are the time when most listeners prefer to stream the song.

In Pakistan, there is no love like the love for cricket, and it is music that fully elevates every match and every experience. Together with the takeover, Spotify’s trend of highlighting insights continues through a creative advertising campaign including outdoor as well as digital advertising with respect to the biggest passion point of the local audience cricket.