Punjab to Digitize Bidding and Tendering Systems

During a meeting, the Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD), Ibrahim Hassan Murad, announced plans to fully digitize the department in order to transform it into a model department.

In accordance with this, e-bidding and e-tendering systems will be established throughout the province, and services and payments will be computerized to maintain transparency.

The LG department has collaborated with the Bank of Punjab to enhance the delivery of services in the department.

Paper receipts will also be deleted to avoid fraud and cheating, and payments would be done using smartphone apps from the convenience of people’s homes.

The ultimate goal of the department is to deliver services to people’s homes, and technology will be used to offer convenience and accessibility for the people of Punjab.