Dubai Foils Smuggling Attempt of 34 Million Narcotic Pills

Dubai Customs foiled the smuggling of 32.8 million narcotic pills, concealed in a food and medical equipment shipment from an Asian state. The Smart Customs Submarines also uncovered 1.2 million Captagon pills weighing 227.88 kg. They were being smuggled to Deira Wharfage Customs Center.

Sea Customs Centers Management of Dubai Customs conducted the operation called “Double Strike” at Jebel Ali and TECOM Customs Center.

ALSO READ UAE Passport is Now the Most Powerful Passport in the World

Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, and Chairman of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, commended the successful operation and praised Dubai Customs for this feat.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs stated that the institution’s ongoing efforts to encourage lawful trade and protect society demonstrate a model that other countries’ customs should emulate.

ALSO READ Govt Fixes 50% Quota for Hajj Pilgrims Paying in Dollars

Rashid Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director of Sea Customs Management, asserted that Dubai Customs has complete control over the emirate’s trade activities and remains vigilant against smuggling with the help of the most advanced technologies.