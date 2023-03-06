2023 Kia Sorento Launches in Malaysia With Monstrous Price Tag

Kia has finally launched the 2023 Sorento in Malaysia. Instead of a CBU batch like the Carnival, the fourth-generation Sorento will be a locally assembled crossover SUV that will compete with the likes of the upcoming Proton X90, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, and other similar 7-Seater SUV.

The all-new Sorento is a handsome SUV with sharp lines compared to many rivals’ soft curves. Kia’s “tiger nose” grille sits on a full width with striking triple projector headlamps integrated for a one-piece look. A chrome “shark fin” at the C pillars adds flare to the modest side profile.

The new Sorento’s chiseled rear end allows for a unique look. Two vertical stripes on either side and a Sorento nameplate below the number plate give a premium feel.

Details

Sorento will have petrol and diesel engine options — a 2.5-liter Smartstream naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that sends 177 hp and 232 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. This engine can be had in the base model, which costs the equivalent of almost Rs. 13 million.

The next variant has the same 2.5L engine, paired with an all-wheel drive (AWD) six-speed auto drivetrain. It has six seats in a 2-2-2 formation with two captain chairs replacing the middle row bench. It costs the equivalent of Rs. 14.4 million.

The range-topping 2.2D AWD has six seats and AWD, but the 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine makes 199 hp and 440 Nm of torque. The engine sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed DCT transmission. This variant costs Rs. 15.6 million.

The AWD models have multiple Terrain Mode presets (snow, mud, sand) on the Drive Mode knob behind the gear lever.

The base model has a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, analog dials, fabric seats, powered front seats, one-touch entry into the third row, second- and third-row air vents, a powered tailgate, the ability to fold the second-row seats from the boot, Qi wireless charger, keyless entry/push start, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

The higher-spec six-seater adds 19-inch alloys, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system, leather upholstery, and rear window shades. Drivers and passengers benefit from side controls on the front passenger seat.

All models have six airbags, DSC, hill start assist, Multi-Collision Brake, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking. The 2023 Kia Sorento has several cutting-edge features and hefty price tags to match.