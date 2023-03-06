First Lady Links Development of Pakistan With Women Empowerment

The First Lady, Begum Samina Alvi, emphasized the need for unity and individual contributions toward a brighter future for Pakistan. She highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment, which remains a top priority. Begum Alvi recognized the potential and determination of the youth but stressed the need for appropriate platforms to facilitate their growth. Known for their willingness to participate in welfare activities, she urged women to set aside political affiliations and work towards the betterment of the country. These statements were made during her address at the Soliton Welfare Foundation event.

Begum Sameena Alvi said that it is encouraging to see organizations like the Soliton Foundation and others actively engaging in welfare activities in Pakistan. She noted that many people in the country are enthusiastic about participating in charity and volunteer work. For Begum Sameena, welfare work is more compelling than politics because it boosts the morale of the needy in our society. She emphasized that everyone should prioritize Pakistan’s development and contribute their skills and abilities towards its betterment. She acknowledged that while the government has a crucial role in this endeavor, conscious individuals and communities must also make their own contributions toward the country’s progress.

Begum Sameena also emphasized that if Pakistanis adopt the same mindset and behavior they exhibit outside the country while living in Pakistan, the country will progress twice as fast. She praised the fact that multiple organizations are actively participating in welfare projects, and she has worked with various institutions herself. She also raised awareness about the prevalence of breast cancer in Pakistan, which is claiming the lives of about 49% of women. To address this issue, she collaborated with institutions such as Shaukat Khanum Hospital to launch a campaign to provide proper treatment for breast cancer in its early stages.

Begum Sameena also highlighted the importance of empowering women in Pakistan, which is a top priority of the state. She encouraged women to focus on skills training and education, as this will help them find employment and make a valuable contribution to the country’s development. She urged women to prioritize their children’s education, as they will be responsible for managing the country’s future.

Regarding mental health, Begum Sameena Alvi emphasized that we must also pay attention to treating mental illnesses in the country. She called for citizens to work for the country, regardless of their political affiliations.

Dr. Mansoor, the Chairman of the Soliton Welfare Foundation, spoke about the foundation’s various welfare projects, including schools, hospitals, orphanages, and agricultural research centers in Nankana Sahib. He expressed his belief that every citizen should have the passion to give something back to Pakistan.

Dr. Fauzia Khan, CEO of the Soliton Welfare Foundation, highlighted the need to act on the directives of Quaid-e-Azam to make the country progress. She expressed gratitude to Begum Sameena Alvi for gracing the event with her presence. Distinguished physicians and researchers, as well as several professors actively engaged in AI research at LUMS, were in attendance at the event.

Approximately 200 members of the Soliton Group were also present at the event.