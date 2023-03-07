Customs Foils Betel Nut-Smuggling Operation in Karachi

The anti-smuggling squad of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (DGI&I), Customs Karachi, intercepted an attempt to smuggle betel nuts (otherwise known as supari) worth more than Rs. 10 million on Monday.

Following a tip, the crew began monitoring trucks suspected of transporting illegal items into Karachi. During their investigation, they came across a Bedford truck with the registration number AE-0071 along Nazimabad Road and signaled the driver to stop.

ALSO READ Major Airline Announces Shockingly Low Airfare for UAE Residents

Rather than obeying the command, the driver made an effort to flee, causing the crew to pursue him. The crew interrogated the driver about the contents of the truck after detaining it, and he claimed to be delivering animal feces from a location on the Northern Bypass to a site inside the city.

The crew took the vehicle into custody and transferred it to the DGI&I headquarters for further investigation after being dissatisfied with the driver’s statement. 280 bags of betel nuts were discovered hidden behind the animal excrement during the unloading procedure.

ALSO READ Sindh High Court Stops JS Group from Acquiring BankIslami

As per reports, illegal products and vehicles were seized, and allegations were brought against the traffickers. Capturing this massive cache of illegal betel nuts is a big achievement for the squad, which has been working to prevent smuggling in the region.