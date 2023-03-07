Major Airline Announces Shockingly Low Airfare for UAE Residents

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 7, 2023 | 11:47 am

One of the leading airlines of the Philippines, Cebu Pacific, has announced discounted airfare for Filipinos and UAE residents for Manila on its 27th anniversary this month.

People can book their tickets to Manila for as little as AED 27 (approx. $7). This price is available from 6-10 March for travel from 1 April to 30 September.

Cebu Pacific is offering multiple promos and seat discounts to its loyal customers under its month-long campaign. The airline hopes to restore 100% of its pre-pandemic capacity this month.

Currently, it flies to 34 domestic and 25 global destinations, including Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Flydubai’s New Saudi Arabian Destinations

UAE’s leading airline Flydubai has announced its expansion to 4 new destinations in Saudi Arabia, including the futuristic city of Neom. The airline will operate new routes from Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) Terminal 2. Below are the details of upcoming routes, including their launch date:

Departure (Dubai) Arrival (Saudi Arabia) Launch Date Flight Number Frequency
Terminal 2 of DXB Neom Airport (NUM) 16 March 2023 FZ 851/852 2 weekly flights
Terminal 2 of DXB Najran Airport (EAM) 18 March 2023 FZ 803/804 3 weekly flights
Terminal 2 of DXB Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport (AQI) 21 March 2023 FZ 837/838 2 weekly flights
Terminal 2 of DXB Gizan Airport (GIZ) 26 April 2023 FZ 801/802 4 weekly flights

 

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


