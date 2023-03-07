Microsoft to Start Testing Windows 12 Already

Microsoft is introducing some significant changes to its Windows Insiders Preview program, which may suggest major news in the future.

As per Microsoft’s official blog and Windows Central’s report, the tech giant will use its newly established Canary Channel to experiment with Windows OS builds that will establish the groundwork for a new major version of the operating system.

The Canary Channel will frequently release unstable and experimental builds, which may possibly lay the foundation for Windows 12.

ALSO READ Microsoft Edge Will Enhance Low Quality Online Videos

The channel is designated for testing features that demand a more extended trial period before public release, such as significant alterations to the Windows kernel, new APIs, and other related items. It’s important to note that not all of the tested features will be released to the general public.

Consequently, all Insiders in the Dev Channel will be relocated to the Canary Channel because the Dev Channel will be receiving 23000 series builds. Simultaneously, the Canary Channel will be receiving 25000 series builds, necessitating a Windows OS reinstallation for those who wish to remain in the Dev Channel.

Windows 12

As for Windows 12, there are a few leaks and rumors to talk about. One of the leaked details indicates that Intel’s forthcoming CPUs will support Windows 12.

Prior to that, there were reports that Microsoft would adopt a new engineering schedule that involves releasing a new version of the Windows OS every three years.

ALSO READ Microsoft to Fully Revamp Teams With Major Upgrades Soon

The upcoming OS may bear the name ‘Next Valley,’ and it could be the first cloud-based OS. During Ignite 2022, an image of the new OS was revealed, showcasing a design that purportedly adjusts to various devices and accessories.

Apart from the disconcerting last rumor, there’s not much else we know about the upcoming OS. Hopefully, future builds from the Canary Channel will provide more insight into Windows 12.