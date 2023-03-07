Nestlé Pakistan Limited Collaborates with Ufone 4G BPO Operations to Establish Advanced Customer Service Solution

Nestlé Pakistan Limited, a leading global food and beverage company, has collaborated with Pakistani telecom services provider, Ufone 4G’s Business Process Outsourcing Operations (BPO Operations) arm to establish a state-of-the-art Contact Center solution to provide effective customer services to Nestlé customers.

In addition to voice and non-voice interactions, the Contact Center will also manage social media engagements, for end-to-end consumer support and enhanced customer experience.

Ahmed Kamal, Group Chief Customer Care Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Faisal Rana, Communications Director, Nestlé Pakistan and Abdullah Jawaid, Business Head for Nestlé Waters business were present at the signing ceremony held at Nestlé Pakistan’s head office in Lahore.

Senior officials from both organizations were also present at the occasion. The partnering institutions expressed intent to expand and further digitalize services, automate processes, and enhance customer accessibility.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ahmed Kamal, Group Chief Customer Care Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “We’re excited to partner with Nestlé to help facilitate the company’s nationwide customer base.”

“Nestlé is one of the leading global corporate players and its faith in Ufone’s BPO operations is a testament to the quality, technical soundness, and reliability of our services. We are steadfast in our commitment to providing an efficient and rewarding customer service experience for Nestlé customers.”

While signing the MoU, Faisal Rana, Communications Director at Nestlé Pakistan, said, “At Nestlé we put our consumers at the heart of everything we do, and our call center is a key enabler in this direction.”

“We treat it not as just a call handling center but a business development hub, to create engaging brand experiences for our consumers and drive Trust and Advocacy Innovative consumer engagement services will drive trust for Nestlé as a force for good, accelerate digital transformation of our brands and enable digital commerce growth.”

Nestlé Pakistan is a leading food and beverages company in the country, reaching out to the remotest areas, offering products and services for all stages of life, while staying true to its vision of unlocking the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come.

Ufone 4G has a proven track record of delivering high-quality digital B2B services to enhance the efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness of large-scale businesses.

Its experience will come in handy in delivering a matchless customer services experience to the Nestlé user base nationwide, generating significant goodwill and loyalty towards the company.