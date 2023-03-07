Pakistan’s Rank Improves on Global Anti-Money Laundering Index

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 7, 2023 | 12:25 pm

Pakistan has improved its ranking on the global anti-money laundering (AML) index since its exit from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list.

The latest update of the Basel AML Index briefing’s Expert Edition on Pakistan acknowledged the country’s progress in overall financial regulation, slightly lowering the country’s risk score.

ALSO READ

The briefing stated, “Pakistan’s overall ML/TF [money laundering and terrorist financing] risk score in the Basel AML Index (Public Edition) is 6.16. This places it in the medium-risk category compared to other global jurisdictions. In the latest update of the Expert Edition, which is updated quarterly with the latest data, the risk score is slightly lower at 6.11″.

Pakistan is currently rated as “largely compliant” with the majority of the FATF’s 40 recommendations. The South Asian nation is only “partially compliant” in R15 (new technologies) and R38 (mutual legal assistance: freezing and confiscation).

ALSO READ

In October 2022, the FATF removed Pakistan from its grey list after initially placing the country on the increased monitoring list on June 28th, 2018.

In 2010 Pakistan made its exit from the list after improving its AML/CFT regime. Pakistan was again placed on the grey list in 2012 and remained on the list till 2015.

ProPK Staff

lens

Golden Hour: Yashma Gill Rocks No Makeup Look in Bright Pink Jora
Read more in lens

proproperty

Islamabad’s Conservation Plan: CDA to Increase Fines for Water Wastage
Read more in proproperty
close
>