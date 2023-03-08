Markets in UAE Announce Discounts of Up to 75% Ahead of Ramadan

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, many hypermarkets and supermarkets in United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced massive discounts to provide relief to residents.

Ramadan is expected to start on 23 March. People begin their preparations well in advance for the holy month. These discounts won’t only be easy on the pocket but will also encourage more donations. Markets are offering up to 75% discount on over 10,000 products.

Here is the list of hypermarkets and supermarkets providing discounted products:

Market Discount Products LuLu Hypermarkets Up to 60% Groceries, food, fresh produce, home appliances, electronics, and furniture. Union Coop Up to 75% Basic food and non – food products, including beverages, electronics , and household appliances . Carrefour Up to 50% More than 6,000 products, including bulk buys, international brands, and private labels. Al Adil Trading Up to 50% Over 400 products, including rice powder, black chickpeas, sugar, juices, syrups, and fresh vegetables. Al Maya Supermarket Up to 30% Over 480 Ramadan essentials, including beverages, frozen foods, fresh produce, and other grocery items.

Airfare in UAE to Get Expensive in Ramadan

The airfares from UAE to other countries are expected to rise during Ramadan. Ticket prices to popular destinations such as the United Kingdom (UK), the Philippines, and India have already surged by 10-25%.

The first 2 weeks of Ramadan normally experience a slower increase in airfares. However, prices skyrocket in the last two weeks due to Eid-ul-Fitr.

Travel experts anticipate a different trend in 2023, stating that airfares may see a faster hike in the first half of Ramadan because of spring and end-of-term vacations at schools.