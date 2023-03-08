SereneAir to Launch Special Mini Aircraft on Karachi-Islamabad Route

SereneAir has decided to reintroduce the ER500 aircraft on its Islamabad-Karachi route. The ER500 designation is used by some airlines to refer to the Embraer ERJ-145 model.

Taking to Twitter, SereneAir announced that ER500 will fly on 13 and 20 March. The special fare will start from Rs. 17,000. The news has been met with great excitement by the people of Karachi and Islamabad who had been eagerly waiting for the airline to resume its ER500 flights.

The Embraer ERJ-145 is a regional jet aircraft that is designed and manufactured by the Brazilian aerospace company Embraer. The Embraer ERJ-145 was first introduced in 1996 and has since become a popular aircraft for regional airlines around the world.

It was developed as a larger version of the Embraer EMB 120 Brasilia turboprop aircraft, and it shares a similar design and cockpit with other aircraft in the Embraer Regional Jet (ERJ) family.

The ERJ-145 has undergone several upgrades and improvements over the years, including the introduction of the ERJ-145XR variant in 2002, which has increased range and fuel efficiency.

The Embraer ERJ-145 is a twin-engine regional jet that can seat up to 50 passengers. It has a wingspan of 20.04 meters (65.8 feet) and a length of 29.87 meters (98.0 feet).

The aircraft has a maximum takeoff weight of 22,500 kilograms (49,600 pounds) and a maximum range of 2,963 kilometers (1,600 nautical miles) for the ERJ-145 and 3,704 kilometers (2,000 nautical miles) for the ERJ-145XR.

The ERJ-145 is powered by two turbofan engines, typically either the AE 3007 or the CF34-8.

The Embraer ERJ-145 is used by regional airlines in many countries around the world, including the United States, Brazil, China, India, France, and Australia.

Some of the major airlines that operate the ERJ-145 include American Eagle, United Express, China Southern Airlines, and Air France Hop.

As of September 2021, over 1,200 ERJ-145 aircraft had been produced and delivered to airlines around the world.