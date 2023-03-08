News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

MG to Launch an Affordable Mini EV in India

By Waleed Shah | Published Mar 8, 2023 | 4:13 pm

The Wuling Honguang Mini EV’s raging success in China has garnered international attention, encouraging the automaker to expand into other markets. In a recent development, MG — Wuling’s sister company — unveiled the launch date for the Air EV in India under the “Comet” nameplate.

Unlike the China-spec Mini EV, MG Comet has a futuristic appearance. It keeps the boxy design and compact body but adds modern styling elements like a revised front and rear fascia, new windows, headlights, taillights, and wheels.

Although MG has yet to reveal exact performance figures, reports indicate that it will have a single electric motor sending up to 68 horsepower (hp) to the rear wheels. It will have a 28 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

According to SAIC Motors — MG’s parent company — the new GSEV platform supports internet connectivity, driver assistance systems, parking assistance, and voice control. With these features, MG Comet is shaping up to be a worthy adversary to several modern EVs.

MG will formally launch the Air EV as a locally assembled vehicle in India in April 2023. The company will reveal the price and features of the little EV on the day of launch.


