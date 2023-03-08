SAPM on Youth Affairs Allegedly Organizes Fake Prize Distribution Ceremony

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, allegedly organized a fake prize distribution ceremony for young sportspersons in an attempt to belittle her political rival, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

According to a media report, the event was reportedly conducted by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with COMSATS University Islamabad and Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) at Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Mirpur.

However, things took an awkward turn when SAPM’s staff allegedly directed officials to invite PML-N’s Chaudhry Sohaib Saeed as the chief guest of the ceremony.

When the Vice-Chancellor (VC) MUST refused to allow such a practice on university premises, Fatima allegedly directed her staff to arrange a “fake” ceremony at Chaudhry Saeed’s house, complete with a poster inscribed with the PMYP and a picture of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The SAPM has denied speaking over the issue when contacted by the media.

This practice raises serious questions about the ethics of political personalities, especially in a program that aims to promote the well-being of Pakistan’s youth.

Via: Daily Times