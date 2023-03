SECP Issues Updated List of Active Insurance Brokers

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Wednesday issued an updated list of 25 “Active Insurance Brokers” as on February 8, 2023.

As per SECP data, the Active Insurance Brokers included Risk Management Services (Pvt.) Limited, Unique Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited, Shahenshah Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited (formerly Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Ltd), Fidelity Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited, Crescent Global Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, Milvik Mobile Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, Fairwater Risk Consultants & Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited, Greenshield Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited, Microensure Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, Excel Consulting (Pvt.) Limited, Naya Jeevan Health Quest (Pvt.) Limited, and Prudential Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited.

Other names include Royal Syndicate Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited, Risque Insurance Brokers & Advisory Services (Pvt.) Limited, Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited, Anzer Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited, Hellenic Sun Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited, M-Liberty Insurance Brokers (Pvt.) Limited, Waada Digital (Pvt) Ltd, Karwan-e- Shifa Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd, Inxurehub (Pvt) Ltd, Insurance Bazaar (Pvt) Ltd, Nationwide Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Ltd, Insuressi Broker (Pvt) Limited and Habib Risk Consultants (Pvt) Limited.