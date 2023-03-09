Federal Cabinet Approves National Clean Air Policy

The Federal Cabinet on Thursday approved the Hajj Policy 2023 and the National Clean Air Policy.

The meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also approved the National Accountability Amendment Ordinance 2023 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیرِ صدارت وفاقی کابینہ کا اجلاس آج وزیراعظم ہاؤس اسلام آباد میں منعقد ہوا۔ وفاقی کابینہ نے حج پالیسی2023 اور قومی کلین ایئر پالیسی کی باضابطہ منظوری دے دی. pic.twitter.com/nfevbGeFfe — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) March 9, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said the authorities should prepare a comprehensive and effective strategy as soon as possible in cooperation with Saudi officials to provide the best possible travel and lodging facilities to pilgrims during the Hajj.

The prime minister also commended the Ministry of Climate Change for formulating the Clean Air Policy and directed that necessary steps should be taken for its effective implementation.

The cabinet was informed that air pollution has increased significantly in Pakistan over the years.

According to the Air Quality Index Report 2022-23, Karachi and Lahore are the most affected cities in Pakistan in terms of air pollution. According to the report, air pollution in Pakistan has reduced life expectancy by 2.7 years.

The Ministry of Climate Change formulated a comprehensive policy to protect citizens’ health, reduce annual deaths, and improve agriculture and air quality in urban and rural areas. The policy proposes raising fuel standards from Euro 5 to Euro 6, stricter regulations for industrial emissions, innovation in agriculture and effective treatment of crop waste incineration, universal waste disposal practices, and low-emission cooking methods.

The cabinet was informed that the implementation of the policy will reduce the emission of toxic gases by an average of 40 percent over the next ten years.