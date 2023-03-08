FBR Slaps 25% Sales Tax on Imported Luxury Items

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has slapped a 25 percent sales tax on the import and local supply of a wide range of luxury goods covering aerated water/juices, confectionary items, crockery/footwear, furniture, home appliances, jewelry, cosmetics, cigarettes, vehicles in Completely Built Up (CBU) condition and locally manufactured/assembled vehicles having engine capacity of 1400cc and above.
The FBR has imposed a 25 percent sales tax on luxury goods from March 8, 2023, under the S.R.O. 297(I)/2023 issued on Wednesday.
- Aerated water and juices
- Confectionary
- Vehicles in CBU conditions
- Sanitary and bathroom wares
- Carpets (excluding those from Afghanistan)
- Chandeliers and lighting devices or equipment
- Chocolates
- Cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes
- Corn flakes and other ready-to-use cereals
- Cosmetics and shaving items
- Tissue papers
- Crockery
- Kitchenware and tableware and household articles
- Decorations or ornamental articles
- Dog and cat food only
- Doors and window frames
- Fish
- Footwear
- Fruits and dry fruits (excluding those imported through land routes or barter mechanisms)
- Furniture
- Home appliances CBU
- Ice cream
- Jams
- Jellies
- Preserved fruits and fruit and vegetable juices
- Leather jackets and apparel
- Mattress and sleeping bags
- Fresh, chilled, frozen, preserved, or processed meat
- Musical instruments
- Pasta
- Arms and ammunition excluding defense stores
- Shampoos
- Sunglasses
- Tomato ketchup and sauces
- A ship designed or adapted for use for recreation or pleasure or private use
- An aircraft designed or adapted for use for recreation or pleasure or private use
- Articles of jewelry (both precious metals and imitation)
- Wristwatches
The local supply of the following items would be subjected to the 25 percent sales tax:
- Locally manufactured or assembled SUVs and CUVs;
- Locally manufactured or assembled vehicles having engine capacity of 1400cc and above and locally manufactured or assembled double cabin (4×4) pick-up vehicles.