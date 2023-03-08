FBR Slaps 25% Sales Tax on Imported Luxury Items

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has slapped a 25 percent sales tax on the import and local supply of a wide range of luxury goods covering aerated water/juices, confectionary items, crockery/footwear, furniture, home appliances, jewelry, cosmetics, cigarettes, vehicles in Completely Built Up (CBU) condition and locally manufactured/assembled vehicles having engine capacity of 1400cc and above.

The FBR has imposed a 25 percent sales tax on luxury goods from March 8, 2023, under the S.R.O. 297(I)/2023 issued on Wednesday.

The FBR has imposed a 25 percent sales tax on the import and local supply of

Aerated water and juices

Confectionary

Vehicles in CBU conditions

Sanitary and bathroom wares

Carpets (excluding those from Afghanistan)

Chandeliers and lighting devices or equipment

Chocolates

Cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes

Corn flakes and other ready-to-use cereals

Cosmetics and shaving items

Tissue papers

Crockery

Kitchenware and tableware and household articles

Decorations or ornamental articles

Dog and cat food only

Doors and window frames

Fish

Footwear

Fruits and dry fruits (excluding those imported through land routes or barter mechanisms)

Furniture

Home appliances CBU

Ice cream

Jams

Jellies

Preserved fruits and fruit and vegetable juices

Leather jackets and apparel

Mattress and sleeping bags

Fresh, chilled, frozen, preserved, or processed meat

Musical instruments

Pasta

Arms and ammunition excluding defense stores

Shampoos

Sunglasses

Tomato ketchup and sauces

A ship designed or adapted for use for recreation or pleasure or private use

An aircraft designed or adapted for use for recreation or pleasure or private use

Articles of jewelry (both precious metals and imitation)

Wristwatches

The local supply of the following items would be subjected to the 25 percent sales tax: