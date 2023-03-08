FBR Slaps 25% Sales Tax on Imported Luxury Items

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Mar 9, 2023 | 12:19 am

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has slapped a 25 percent sales tax on the import and local supply of a wide range of luxury goods covering aerated water/juices, confectionary items, crockery/footwear, furniture, home appliances, jewelry, cosmetics, cigarettes, vehicles in Completely Built Up (CBU) condition and locally manufactured/assembled vehicles having engine capacity of 1400cc and above.

The FBR has imposed a 25 percent sales tax on luxury goods from March 8, 2023, under the S.R.O. 297(I)/2023 issued on Wednesday.

  • Aerated water and juices
  • Confectionary
  • Vehicles in CBU conditions
  • Sanitary and bathroom wares
  • Carpets (excluding those from Afghanistan)
  • Chandeliers and lighting devices or equipment
  • Chocolates
  • Cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes
  • Corn flakes and other ready-to-use cereals
  • Cosmetics and shaving items
  • Tissue papers
  • Crockery
  • Kitchenware and tableware and household articles
  • Decorations or ornamental articles
  • Dog and cat food only
  • Doors and window frames
  • Fish
  • Footwear
  • Fruits and dry fruits (excluding those imported through land routes or barter mechanisms)
  • Furniture
  • Home appliances CBU
  • Ice cream
  • Jams
  • Jellies
  • Preserved fruits and fruit and vegetable juices
  • Leather jackets and apparel
  • Mattress and sleeping bags
  • Fresh, chilled, frozen, preserved, or processed meat
  • Musical instruments
  • Pasta
  • Arms and ammunition excluding defense stores
  • Shampoos
  • Sunglasses
  • Tomato ketchup and sauces
  • A ship designed or adapted for use for recreation or pleasure or private use
  • An aircraft designed or adapted for use for recreation or pleasure or private use
  • Articles of jewelry (both precious metals and imitation)
  • Wristwatches
The local supply of the following items would be subjected to the 25 percent sales tax:

  • Locally manufactured or assembled SUVs and CUVs;
  • Locally manufactured or assembled vehicles having engine capacity of 1400cc and above and locally manufactured or assembled double cabin (4×4) pick-up vehicles.

Jehangir Nasir

