Mari Petroelum Successfully Tests Gas Facilities in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI) on Thursday announced the successful phased commissioning and performance testing of Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) Phase-II gas processing facilities at Daharki, Sindh.

In a stock filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the energy company said, “We are pleased to inform that after the successful completion of construction activities of SGPC Phase-II, the phased commissioning and performance testing of the gas processing facilities is now complete”.

It further stated, “Post integration of SGPC Phase-I & II and after commissioning of the remaining wells which are ongoing, the plant will reach its full potential in due course”.

The filing added that presently, around 95 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of pipeline specification gas is being supplied to SNGPL via MPCL’s own 20-inch, 25 km long, cross-country gas transmission pipeline connecting SGPC to the SNGPL valve assembly (QV-2) at Muhammadpur.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 1,489, up 0.89 percent or Rs. 13.1 with a turnover of 43,215 shares on Thursday.