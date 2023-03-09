New Infrastructure Sharing Framework Beneficial for Telecom Industry: Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq has said that the Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework will help reduce operational costs for telecom operators and improve the quality of services in the country.

A consultative meeting on Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework was held today with the IT minister in the chair.

There was a detailed discussion on the Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework during the meeting, and the participants praised the IT Ministry’s efforts, calling it a necessity.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the IT ministry will take all possible steps to help the country and its people. “To provide better telecom services to the people, collaborative efforts are required. And it is our responsibility to protect the interests of mobile operators,” he stated.

The IT minister said that the Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework will be completed as soon as possible. This framework will significantly reduce telecom operators’ operational costs on the one hand while improving service quality on the other. Public networking complaints will also be addressed, he added.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IT Mohsin Mushtaq, Member Telecom Muhammad Umar Malik, representatives of cellular mobile operators, officials from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and PTCL.