WhatsApp Groups Are Getting a Self-Destruct Option

In 2020, WhatsApp added a feature for disappearing messages, but it only applied to one-on-one chats. Currently, the development of an Expiring Groups feature is underway, which has been spotted in the TestFlight app with version WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.070

This was discovered and reported by the WhatsApp feature tracker blog WABetaInfo.

This feature can be accessed through group settings and allows users to choose an expiration time frame, ranging from a day, a week, or a custom date, as shown in the accompanying screenshot.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Will Make It Easier to Ignore Terms of Service Updates Soon

It is essential to note that this feature only applies to your own messages, even though it is found under group settings. Unless other group members have also set expiration dates, their messages will still be visible in the group.

ALSO READ Meta is Bringing ‘Turbocharged’ AI to WhatsApp and Instagram

However, you can cancel the expiration of your messages at any time, and WhatsApp will prompt you to confirm before actually deleting them, even if you forget to do so. The app will also tell you to clean up your groups on the expiration date.

This feature could be a helpful tool for decluttering your WhatsApp account by automatically removing old, irrelevant groups and freeing up storage space.

Keep in mind that this feature is only available in beta at the moment and it is unclear when it will roll out to the stable version.