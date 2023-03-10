Commerce Minister Stresses Need to Boost Trade with UAE

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has urged the need to enhance bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The minister made these remarks in a meeting held with UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi.

The minister highlighted that there was huge potential for cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy, agriculture, textile meat of bovine animals, petroleum oils, and hospitality sectors.

He highlighted that the volume of total trade between the two countries stood at $10,033.05 million in FY-2022 in which export to UAE stood at $1,369.83 million and imports at $8,663.22 million in FY 21-22, which did not match the actual potential of both countries and needs to be increased.

The UAE ambassador agreed with the minister’s point of view and said Pakistan and UAE have religious, durable, historical, and cooperative relations which need to be resilient through the enhancement of bilateral trade.