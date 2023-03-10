Islamabad Police Issues Tickets to Thousands of Unregistered Cars and Bikes

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICT) Police has tightened the check and balance measures to ensure proper law abidance within the capital city.

As per a recent update, the department has issued 5,500 challans for unregistered vehicles and bikes as part of a massive crackdown since January 2023.

ALSO READ 1400CC Cars Get a Shocking Sales Tax Hike

According to a police spokesperson, the department has placed special enforcement squads throughout the city. The squads have been instructed to conduct vehicle registration checks at various locations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Mustafa Tanveer is in charge of the campaign initiated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. CTO stated that citizens must register their vehicles as soon as possible and affix the license plates issued by the Excise and Taxation department.

ALSO READ Toyota to Launch Its First Locally-Assembled Hybrid Car in Pakistan This Year

Tanveer stated that ICTP will observe a zero-tolerance policy in this regard. The department has given specific instructions to all zonal DSPs to ensure law enforcement.

In addition, special checkpoints have been installed at various city boulevards to monitor the movement of unregistered vehicles.