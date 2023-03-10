Lamborghini to Launch 2 New Hybrid Cars in 2024

One of Italy’s most popular supercar makers is expediting its electrification plans despite opposing the EU’s 2035 carbon neutrality goal. Lamborghini CEO, Stefan Winkelmann, announced two hybrid models and a roadmap for its first two EVs.

Winkelmann told reporters in Sant’Agata, Italy, that the Huracán’s successor will be a plug-in hybrid and arrive in 2024. Road & Track also reported that Winkelmann said the Urus SUV will switch to a hybrid powertrain in 2024. Lamborghini confirmed Winkelmann’s claims to Car and Driver today.

It has been revealed that Lamborghini’s successor will also have a Hybrid power plant. The details on the model are sparse, although, it is known by its internal code, LB744.

ALSO READ Rupee Nears All-Time Low Against US Dollar After Yet Another Crash

The company’s more expensive models have always had a naturally aspirated V12 engine. The new powertrain includes three electric motors and a V12. Torque vectoring is enabled by two front axial-flux motors. The system allows for 1001 horsepower which is more than the Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The company aims to advance its powertrains and become environmentally friendly at the same time.