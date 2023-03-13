Mobile Networks Are of Poor Quality in Pakistan: Parliamentarians

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to address the issue of poor telecommunication services in the country on a priority basis.

The committee members were of the view that repeated discussions on telecom issues have yielded no solution so far.

PTA officials told the committee that the non-opening of letters of credit (LCs) has affected the service quality of telecom companies in the country, and the problem will last for a year. He stated that the regulator was collaborating with the Universal Services Fund (USF) to improve services in outlying areas.

The PTA officials further informed the committee that operators have sought a waiver of penalty on quality of service. According to the officials, the IT ministry will submit proposals to the federal government regarding exemptions in rollout obligations.

The government is considering relaxing network rollout obligations for Cellular mobile operators (CMOs) while pleading letters of credit as a major hurdle to complying with license conditions, ProPakistani reported earlier today.

Sources confirmed that the rollout obligations will be delayed for one year initially. Further relaxation would be dependent on the resolution of LCs issues. However, PTA has rejected the cellular mobile operators’ demand for a moratorium on the quality of services, saying it will degrade the network, quality of services, and user experience.