PIA Expands Destinations With Malaysian Code-Share Agreement

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) recently widened its geographic reach through a code-share arrangement with Malaysian Airlines.

As per the PIA spokesperson Abdullah H. Khan, the national flag carrier has entered into a Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) with Malaysia Airlines to offer flights to 11 locations in Australia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This collaboration is a big step forward in Pakistan and Malaysia’s long-term relationship. The agreement will improve communication and commerce between the two countries and the rest of the world.

Passengers will get favorable rates for these locations, as well as flexible flight times in Kuala Lumpur and Pakistan, according to a PIA official.

Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Auckland, Adelaide, Singapore, Phuket, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and Ho Chi Minh City are among the 11 new destinations added to PIA’s network. This also addresses a long-standing request from Pakistani expatriates in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland.

Passengers can book flights to these locations through the PIA phone center or through the airline’s travel partners. PIA passengers may now enjoy an extended network of airports, providing better access and ease for travelers.