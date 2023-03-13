Dubai Visa Video Call Service Used Over 250,000 Times in Just 2 Months

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has successfully implemented the visa video call service to assist applicants in the immigration process.

Launched two months back, the video call service has completed over 250,000 transactions. This facility allows residents to complete several services, including Golden Visa updates, legal consultation, naturalization matters, and establishment services.

GDRFA Dubai has announced promising results for the first phase of its "Video Call" service, with over 250,000 transactions processed in just two months. pic.twitter.com/9Di2OxjK97 — GDRFA DUBAI إقامة دبي (@GDRFADUBAI) March 12, 2023

During the service’s launch in January, the Director General of GDRFA, Lt. Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, remarked that the service could be employed in the issuance and renewal of visas, including residency visas, golden visas, green visas, student visas, and visit visas.

The visa officials may also contact the applicants in case of missing documents or if they require more information for the visa issuance procedure.

To submit the documents via video call, there will be an option in the chat box. The service is available on all seven days of the week between 8 AM and 6 PM. Dubai government is considering its expansion to a 24-hour service.