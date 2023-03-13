Regal Automobiles Increases Price Of its Best-Selling Car

Regal Automobiles has once again increased the price of its best-selling SUV, in line with the industry norm. Following a price increase of up to Rs. 490,000, the DFSK 580 Pro now costs Rs. 6,990,000.

The previous price increase came from the company in February, following a 1% hike in GST. The most recent increase comes after another 7% hike in GST.

Regal Automobiles has raised its price by a small margin compared to its competitors. Additionally, Glory 580 Pro is still the cheapest crossover SUV in its segment.

Due to the volatility of the local currency, the prices of automobiles have risen dramatically. Due to the government’s restrictions on letters of credit (LC) for the import of automobiles and parts, automakers attribute stalled operations to the government.

Analysts anticipate a poor year for the auto industry as a result of the persistent depreciation of the local currency and a decline in demand.