2 Security Guards Deposited Gifts to Toshakhana While Rich Govt Officials Kept Them

The Cabinet Division recently released the Toshakhana report, which revealed that two lower-ranking security officials, Sepoy Atiq ur Rehman and Constable Malik Qasim Mehmood, deposited wristwatches from the Paul Picot Company, valued at Rs. 120,000 each, to Toshakhana in 2019. This was despite higher-ranking officials retaining their diplomatic gifts.

The report contains many noteworthy instances. For example, former Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi received a tractor, a motorcycle, a buffalo, and a calf as gifts. Although he disclosed the presents, he neither deposited them nor paid the retention charge.

According to the report, most government employees who received valuable and expensive gifts kept them. Less valuable gifts were either placed in Toshakhana or auctioned off by the government.

Over 90 percent of the presents were kept by officials who received them on foreign trips. During the administration of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, 97 percent of gifts received by government employees were retained.

Between 2002 and 2008, a total of 2,249 presents were declared with Toshakhana, with 70 of them being auctioned off. In 2002, 257 gifts were recorded, while 290 gifts were recorded in 2003, 350 in 2004, 475 in 2005, 381 in 2006, 381 in 2007, and 115 in 2008. During this period, Musharraf was the most generous beneficiary of these presents, with certain ministers depositing the majority of them at Toshakhana.