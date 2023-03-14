Etihad Airways Announces Special Discount on Flights

Etihad Airways, an Abu Dhabi-based airline, has announced a 20% flash discount on its flights. The special offer will end today at midnight (14 March).

The UAE carrier announced this after switching to Amadeus Altea Passenger Service System (PSS). This move also coincides with its 20th anniversary.

Passengers can avail of the discount on the Etihad Airways website by using the EYFLASH20 promo code while booking the tickets.

The Switch to Amadeus Altea PSS

Etihad Airways flights between Abu Dhabi and other destinations are now administered by PSS, allowing for faster and easier check-in and boarding.

CEOAntonoaldo Neves stated that Amadeus has given them the tools required to improve passenger experience and operations.

It will enhance the digital experience of customers by giving them more control and flexibility while booking via website or app, the CEO added.

He also described the transfer to Amadeus as Etihad’s largest IT initiative, with over 100 services shifted to the system and over 6,000 employees trained to operate it.

Robotic Check-in System “Sara”

Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, is planning to launch the world’s first robotic check-in system, named Sara, at Dubai Airports this year. The system will speak at least six languages, making it accessible to travelers from different countries.

Sara will assist passengers with everything from check-in to hotel bookings, according to Ade Redha, an Emirates spokesperson.