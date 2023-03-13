Saudi Arabia to Join UAE in Adopting a 3-Day Weekend

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) in Saudi Arabia is exploring the possibility of adopting a three-day weekend in the job sector, according to reports by Al Madina, a Saudi newspaper.

This is expected to generate significant interest among both the public and private sectors, with many anticipating the positive benefits of work-life balance.

ALSO READ New Mega Project to Reduce Travel Time by 80% in Dubai

While no official announcement has been made, the move will align with global trends toward flexible working hours.

Four-Day Workweek in UAE

Sharjah has already implemented a four-day workweek, which has shown positive results in workers’ performance. According to Sharjah Executive Council, reduced workdays have increased employee productivity by 88%, attendance by 74%, job satisfaction by 90%, and mental health by 87%

These results demonstrate the success of this initiative in improving various aspects of work-life balance for employees. This system is currently in place at public institutions only and it’s expected to be implemented across the UAE in the future.

The working hours require public sector employees to work from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM, around 90 minutes longer than before, from Monday-Thursday.

ALSO READ UAE Officially Announces Ramadan Timing for Private Sector

Four-Day Workweek Trial in the UK

A comprehensive pilot study of a four-day workweek was recently conducted in the UK. 92% of the participating employers, or 56 out of 61, decided to continue with the policy.

Conducted by Autonomy, a British research organization, the study was the largest of its kind worldwide, comprising over 2,900 workers from various industries.