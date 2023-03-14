Production of Petroleum Products Down 10% in First 7 Months of FY23

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 9.86 percent during July-January fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) as its indices went down to 89.33 from 99.09 during July-January fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the official data high-speed diesel witnessed 10.94 percent negative growth as its output remained at 2.810 billion liters in July-January 2022-23 compared to 3.156 billion liters in July-January 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed 7.62 negative growth in output and remained at 1.373 billion liters in July-January 2022-23 compared to 1.486 billion liters in July-January 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 17.70 percent and remained at 524.136 million liters in July-January 2022-23 compared to 445.324 million liters in July-January 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 32.48 percent negative growth in July-January 2022-23 and remained at 55.933 million liters compared to 82.843 million liters.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 13.06 percent negative growth in July-January 2022-23 and remained at 24.217 million tons compared to 27.854 million tons in July-January 2021-22.